Bjork is now a Buckeye: Texas A&M's Athletic Director heads to Ohio State

Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork has been announced as Ohio State's next AD.
Donna Conrad, 25 News, 15ABC
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 16:19:44-05

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It’s been made official by The Ohio State University official website that Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork will become Ohio State’s next AD.

First reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday that Bjork had emerged as the target candidate for the job, Bjork now becomes the ninth AD in university history, pending approval by the Board of Trustees.

Bjork, who’s been Texas A&M AD since 2019 will begin his tenure as athletics director at Ohio State on July 1, 2024.

See the statement from the Texas A&M President here.

