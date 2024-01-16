Bjork is now a Buckeye: Texas A&M's Athletic Director heads to Ohio State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It’s been made official by The Ohio State University official website that Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork will become Ohio State’s next AD.

First reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday that Bjork had emerged as the target candidate for the job, Bjork now becomes the ninth AD in university history, pending approval by the Board of Trustees.

Sources: Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork has emerged as the target in Ohio State's athletic director search. Search is expected to be finalized in upcoming days. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 15, 2024

Bjork, who’s been Texas A&M AD since 2019 will begin his tenure as athletics director at Ohio State on July 1, 2024.

See the statement from the Texas A&M President here.