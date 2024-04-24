A true act of service: Texas A&M Maroon Coats welcomes new class of students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Maroon Coats are a group of students who serve and represent the Aggie spirit, while ensuring the success of others.

“Texas A&M Foundation Maroon Coats is a student organization with Texas A&M Foundation,” said Holly Moore '95, Foundation Representative and Coordinator, Texas A&M Maroon Coats. “Their role is to really enhance the impact of the Texas A&M Foundation through selfless service and ambassadorship to promote a culture of philanthropy here at Texas A&M.”

The Maroon Coats welcomed Class 17 this Spring.

The program started in 2008 with only 10 to 12 students.

“We have since grown,” said Moore. “We typically have about 40 students in our group. Our newest class, we took 26 new members.”

Now, there’s over 60 Maroon Coats making an impact on campus.

“My senior year of high school, I encountered the Maroon Coats at an A&M football game, and I was just impressed by them,” said Kaitlin Wilson ’24, President, Texas A&M Maroon Coats. “Not just because of their incredible Aggie experiences but because of the way that they spoke with me was so intentional, so engaged.”

Sam Langenbahn is the director of external affairs for the Maroon Coats.

He didn’t always know he wanted to attend Texas A&M, but now he’s proud to be an Aggie.

“Freshmen and sophomore year were completely defined by organizations and endeavors that unlocked potential and my life as a leader, taught me more about where I was gifted, and gave me practical ways to serve,” said Langenbahn.

He’s part of the selection process for future Maroon Coats.

“Every applicant, every person that puts their name in the hat, I get to know and interact with,” said Langenbahn.

Maroon coats President Kaitlin Wilson says it’s all about telling your story.

“Maroon Coats is all about storytelling and being able to share your Aggie story, so I would say first of all, having a deep love for Texas A&M and also for people, and also articulate why Texas A&M has been important to you and that impact it’s had on your life,” said Kaitlin Wilson ’24, President, Texas A&M Maroon Coats.

Vice President Rawley Schott received a scholarship from the Texas A&M Foundation and had the opportunity to work with their investment team before becoming a Maroon Coat.

“They taught me almost everything I know about financial markets and macroeconomics and for that reason, I’m so thankful for this place,” said Rawley Schott ’24, Vice President, Texas A&M Maroon Coats. I feel like it was kind of the kick start into my career in finance.”

Now, he’s getting ready to graduate this year with connections that will last a lifetime.

“It’s funny, it’s actually a group of Maroon Coats who works at the company that I’m going to work for after graduation and they kind of introduced me to the group,” said Schott.

If you are interested in becoming a Maroon Coat, you can find the application requirements and process selection details on the Texas A&M Foundation website.