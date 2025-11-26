Student-led Aggie Bonfire continues century-old Texas A&M tradition

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The annual student-led, off-campus Aggie Bonfire is a tradition that has brought generations of students together for more than a century.

15 ABC spoke with some of the students who helped build the bonfire, and they tell him this tradition is about so much more than just the flames — it's about community, pride, and the Aggie spirit.

"This stretches back over 100 years of Aggie tradition, and this is a long unbeaten path of people who have done the same thing year over year as Aggie," TAMU student, Hutton Seltzer said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Senior Rough Rider Red Pot, Hutton Seltzer shares specific details about the annual Aggie Bonfire.

For more than a century, students have rolled up their sleeves to build one of Texas A&M's most recognized traditions — the Aggie Bonfire. It brings students together, sparks pride, and fuels that burning desire to beat UT in the Lone Star Showdown.

"As soon as that thing goes up and you see it just catch fire all the way up, 60-foot flames reaching up to the clouds, it is insane. It's a feeling you can't even describe. Spirit can never be told," TAMU student, Michael Branch said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Aggies lighting the bonfire.

But for the students who put in the work, the bonfire is about so much more than stacking logs. They build it to honor the 12 Aggies who lost their lives in the 1999 collapse.

"They're carrying on doing what those people love, which is building the bonfire," Seltzer said.

With every bonfire, students tell 15 ABC the Aggie spirit only gets stronger — passed down from one class to the next.

Ezekiel Ramirez The Aggie Bonfire.

"Everyone's coming together for something bigger than them," Seltzer said.

When 15 ABC asked what students hope others get from the experience, Branch had a simple answer.

Ezekiel Ramirez Senior Head Stack, Michael Branch shares specific details about the annual Aggie Bonfire.

"The Aggie spirit," Branch said. "It's gonna morph your mind and what you think about Texas A&M in such a way that you will not remember anything else the same."

Ezekiel Ramirez Students dancing and enjoying the Aggie Bonfire.

Students tell 15ABC the bonfire's embers will keep burning for a few days after the event, and they're already making plans for next year's Aggie Bonfire.

