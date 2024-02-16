SINGING FOR TEXAS: Bryan choir student selected to perform in All-State Choir

BRYAN, Texas — 17-year-old Christian Eddington has a passion for music.

“Everything that has come along the years have helped me build my character and my talents,” Eddington said.

It’s a passion that started at an even younger age.

“I started playing the piano at my church when I was 10 or 9, that’s what I’ve been doing ever since every Sunday — I go and play for them," Eddington said.

"It’s very fun and worship filled.”

Outside of church, Eddington is a member of Bryan High School’s a capppella Choir, "Vocal Legacy". The senior is one of more than 14,000 from across Texas at the All-State Choir Convention in San Antonio.

He tells 15 ABC that it was an opportunity of a lifetime.

“It was such a refreshing experience to meet different people from different areas," Eddington said.

"We really busted our butts with the rehearsing, learning and perfecting the songs — that Saturday we had the concert with everyone that made it.”

Brittany Gibson has been the choir director at Bryan High School for nine years.

She says Eddington is breaking a long streak — being the first since 2020 to earn a spot at an All-State competition.

“What sets him apart is his work ethic — he’s got the talent, but he is a hard worker," Gibson said.

Eddington tells 15 ABC’s Chris Talley that he doesn’t take his talents for granted.

“I have to really to remain humble because when I think about it, it amazes me of how much I’ve done with the potential I have — it’s amazing," he said.