BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The familiar sound of ringing bells is officially back in the Brazos Valley, signaling the start of the holiday season as The Salvation Army launches its annual Red Kettle campaign and Angel Tree program.

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Salvation Army Kicks Off Holiday Campaigns in Bryan-College Station Amid Record Angel Tree Demand

Kenny Graves

This year, the organization is facing a historic surge in community need. According to Salvation Army leaders, the local Angel Tree program has seen a roughly 33% increase in children needing sponsorship compared to last year.

"This year, we actually have 266 more angels than what we did last year," said Caroline Brummer, Corps Assistant for The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station.

Kenny Graves

Despite the record demand, the spirit of giving remains strong across the twin cities. Major David Swyers notes that the heart of the season lies in neighbors stepping up for one another.

"When you can stop and care about someone else at that moment more than yourself, that's where world joy is," Swyers said.

Kenny Graves

That full-circle generosity is already showing up in this year's campaign. Brummer shared that a local family who once relied on the Angel Tree program when they were younger returned this season to sponsor children of their own. It is a story Major Swyers says he has heard many times over the years.

"When I was a kid, I had Christmas because of you. And now I don't need that. I take my daughter, I take my son, and we pick off an angel so I can return the favor," Swyers recounted of past donors.

Kenny Graves

Meanwhile, volunteers are already stationed at local storefronts—including Hobby Lobby—with the signature Red Kettles, with plans to expand to locations all across Bryan and College Station.

Every dollar dropped into the kettles stays right here in the local community to fund programs and assistance throughout the coming year.

Kenny Graves

For bell ringers like K'Dome Kelley, standing at the kettle is about more than just collecting donations; it's about connecting with neighbors.

"So far, it's about the people here. They're just being kind and grateful, and also just having fun with them, just cracking jokes and just having a fun time ringing the bell as well," Kelley said. "It's just so much fun out here just seeing people just having the greatest amount of time."

Kenny Graves

Fellow bell ringer Paul Odom echoed that enthusiasm, emphasizing the local impact of the effort. "I love doing it. I know that all the money we raise stays here and helps others," Odom said.

Kenny Graves

Community members looking to get involved this holiday season can stop by a Red Kettle to donate and say hello to volunteers, pick up a tag from a local Angel Tree, or sponsor a child and donate online at www.salvationarmybcs.org.