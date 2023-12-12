Salvation Army BCS still in need of granting nearly 300 Angel Tree donations

BRYAN, Texas — The holiday season — while it's a time filled with joy for some, it's also sometimes filled with struggle for others.

“I definitely didn’t know where I was going to stay especially, how my kids were going to have Christmas, so we started going to the Salvation Army," Fallon Levi said.

That’s what Christmas looked like for Levi’s family nearly 20 years ago, when they had to leave Louisiana because of Hurricane Katrina.

But that's not how it ended up playing out.

“They were able to put my kids on the Angel Tree [Program] and it was a blessing," Levi said.

It's those type of blessings that the Salvation Army BCS tells 15ABC’s Chris Talley, is trying to fulfill for hundreds of other families in the Brazos Valley.



“Emergencies happen, things happen within their families that could contribute to a big number for us this year as well,” said Capt. Marianne Villanueva with the Salvation Army BCS.

While the organization is still in need of fulfilling a little more than 300 holiday wishes, the organization is seeing less of a demand this Christmas season.

“I don’t see lower numbers this year as a bad thing, I see it as a good thing, it shows our community, little by little is getting where they need to be," Villanueva said.

As for Levi, she’s now in a position where she can help make Christmas brighter for other “Angels” in the community.

“I actually adopt angels now," Levi said.

"It makes you feel very blessed to know you were on the side of receiving gifts, now you’re actually on the other sides of blessing someone else to make sure they have a blessed Christmas."

The Salvation Army BCS is still accepting Angel Tree donations online.

If you are unable to get your donations in on time, arrangements can be made with the organization a drop off at the email Marianne.villanueva@uss.salvationarmy.org