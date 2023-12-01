Robertson County food pantries overwhelmed due to increased need in community

HEARNE, Texas — The need for food assistance in Robertson County is on the rise, but local food pantries tell 15ABC they don't have enough on hand to meet the demand.

Mark Hart volunteers his extra time with “The Call For Help Co.” in Hearne — a program providing free clothing and food for families in need.

“You want to help people but when you help them, it makes you feel good," Hart said.

"It makes me feel good and I just love it."

In a city of less than 5,000 people, Hearne food pantries like Hart’s are seeing more people every day with supplies low, and the demand is overwhelming.

“Two new families last Monday, three before that — we are getting more and more new people who just moved to the area," Hart said.

"Sometimes we get somebody that just didn’t know we were here.”

Over at the Resource Center in Robertson County where a little more than 25 families a week are signing up for assistance, staying stocked up becomes difficult.

Executive Director, Tim Charron tells 15ABC’s Chris Talley that they're referring clients elsewhere when they are low on food.

“Unfortunately the majority of the social service agencies are in Bryan/College Station," Charron said.

"Referring out to them is an issue, and majority of our clients don’t have transportation.”

Despite only being available for less than two years, the center is doing all it can to meet the community's needs.

“I am trying to get a transportation program started so we can be able to take people to social service appointments, or doctor’s appointments, or even to buy groceries, but finding a vehicle and someone willing to donate one is something we have been working on since we opened," Charron said.

Both locations are taking donations to meet the busy holiday demand.

‘The Call For Help’ — 110 West 4th Street, Hearne, TX

‘Community Resource Center of Robertson County’ — 1002 W Brown St, Hearne, TX