Power outage leads to temporary closure of Brazos County Tax Office

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Office of the County Judge in Brazos County announced the Brazos County Tax Office will close for the remainder of September 27, along with the Brazos County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.

In a release to 15ABC, the Office of the County Judge says construction crews working at the Tax Office hit a power line, causing an outage. The loss of power means computers and tax information cannot be accessed.

BTU crews are working to repair the issue. Both offices are scheduled to reopen for business Monday morning.