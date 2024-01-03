NEW YEAR, NO PHARMACY: Historic 'Wilson Drug' in Hearne to close its doors this week

HEARNE, Texas — Since the 1970s, Patsy Vaughn has filled her prescriptions at Wilson Drug in Hearne.

“I was very sad — it hurt me so bad," Vaughn said.

"these people here are like my family."

Vaughn picked up her final prescription on Tuesday, as the pharmacy is closing its doors Friday.

She tells 15 ABC’s Chris Talley that it was the end of an era.

“There are a lot of businesses closing, not only here in Hearne, but all over the world," Vaughn said.

"[Wilson Drug] has done a wonderful job keeping this place open and letting the community come and do what they have to do here."

Lead pharmacist and owner, Leah Allen, says that after 16 years of owning Wilson Drug, the cost of pharmaceuticals were causing a struggle.

“For years, we have taken a loss and that’s how we’ve operated — we aren’t the only pharmacy doing that, it’s happening all over the country," Allen said.

"In our nature as pharmacists [we] take care of our people, that’s what we want to do, but it’s just not sustainable over time.”

As time finally caught up to the 70-year-old pharmacy, Allen is grateful for the time she had spent serving the community in Hearne.

“Being members of the community and providing has been a real joy — it’s something I’m proud of," Allen said.

"I want nothing but best for the people of Hearne and Robertson County in general — they deserve every bit of it.”

Wilson Drug’s last day of operation is this Friday.

Pharmacy files will be transferred to Duffy Drug in Franklin, and current customers can choose to go there to continue their business needs.

Wilson Drug is one of thousands of pharmacies across the country having problems with Medicare and insurance reimbursements, as the cost of drugs are falling below what it actually costs to make them.

As of Monday, pharmacies are now required to pay double "Direct and Indirect Remuneration" fees known as DIR fees, which also cuts into pharmacy profits.