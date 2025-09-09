New budget, tax rate adopted by Brazos County Commissioners

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Brazos County Commissioners court adopted a budget for the 2026 fiscal year and tax rate on Tuesday, after months of meetings with department heads and residents.

The budget for the county for the 2026 fiscal years is set at $548,257,939, which includes investments to go towards public safety and roadway infrastructure, while protecting core services, honors previous obligations, and preserves the ability to serve the public effectively and efficiently.

Acting County Judge Kyle Kacal made a motion and commissioners unanimously voted to keep the tax rate at $0.419700/ $100 valuation, the same as the 2024 tax rate. The rate had been proposed at $0.423059/$100 valuation.