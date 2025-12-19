Man gets life sentence for double murder in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering two young parents in 2022 and was sentenced to life in prison for each count, authorities said.

Jalen Bloom was sentenced Dec. 17 after entering guilty pleas to two counts of murder in the deaths of Theron Daniel, 24, and Sabrina Lombardini-Garcia, 25, both of whom died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The case began Sept. 4, 2022, when two people called 911 to report what appeared to be a vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road. The car had apparently drove off the road and hit a tree.

The callers found two unconscious adults and a conscious toddler inside the vehicle, all covered in blood. The witnesses performed CPR on the adults and aided the child until emergency responders arrived.

Bryan Fire Department paramedics determined the two adults had died from gunshot wounds, not crash injuries. The toddler was hospitalized and treated for multiple injuries to her face and body.

Bryan Police Department investigators found multiple bullet holes in the vehicle and recovered shell casings from the scene.

Both victims' cellphones were missing from the car. Police tracked one phone to a dumpster where both devices were found. The phones had been bent and broken before being discarded.

Autopsies revealed Daniel and Lombardini-Garcia each died from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were parents of young children.

Investigators used the victims' phone records to identify Bloom as a suspect.

Bloom had been arrested by College Station police in the early hours of Sept. 5, 2022, after crashing a vehicle into a local business.