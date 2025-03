15ABC, with the Scripps Howard Fund, presented checks on Wednesday to several local organizations in our neighborhood.

Those receiving funds include:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley

Voices for Children

Books From Birth

The Scripps Howard Fund supports philanthropic causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company.

The Scripps Howard Foundation, an affiliated organization with the Scripps Howard Fund, supports Scripps’ charitable efforts through its endowment, key programs and major donations.