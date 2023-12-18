Local hotel sees bookings for 2024 Aggie Football game days, helping to boost economy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M is entering a new era with its football program, but the benefits from changes in Aggieland aren't limited to the gridiron.

2023 isn't over yet, but the General Manager of the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center is already looking to 2024.

He has his sights set specifically on Nov. 30 when the Aggies host the Texas Longhorns.

A rivalry that hasn’t been seen in 12 years is making a return, which means it didn't take long for fans to snatch up available rooms for a game day set for nearly a year away.

“A lot of folks are making their reservations earlier than they usually do," Greg Stafford said.

"By the next morning, we didn’t have any rooms left, literally, they sold out that evening within two to three hours — it was pretty fast.”

John Friebele with Destination Bryan tells 15ABC’s Chris Talley that for 2023, local hotel taxes totaled nearly $2.5 million, but he says that's just one piece of the pie.

“The hotel taxes are just one part of it, those are used to bring people in, but it’s really the sales tax that adds to the quality of life for our residents," Friebele said.

"Every visitor coming in is paying the same sales taxes on retail and restaurants, whatever the case may be, and they go back to the city for general infrastructure and general city use.”

Destination Bryan says right now it's unclear what the hotel/motel revenue numbers will look like for 2024.

