Local food pantries see record demand as SNAP cuts and grocery costs strain families

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Local food pantries see record demand as SNAP cuts and grocery costs strain families

Local food pantries are seeing record numbers of families seeking help as cuts to SNAP benefits and rising grocery costs drive growing demand for food assistance.

Kenny Graves

The Bridge Ministries, a local food pantry, has seen about 800 families this month — a new record.

"There has been an immense demand for our food pantry assistance since this time last year. We're seeing about a 25% increase in the number of families visiting our pantry each month," Emma Bridges, Development & Outreach Coordinator at The Bridge Ministries, said.

Kenny Graves

The Brazos Church Pantry is also feeling the strain.

"Yes, we have seen an increase in our folks that we see every week," Thomas McDougal, Board President of Brazos Church Pantry, said.

Kenny Graves

Both pantries credit their volunteers as the driving force behind their ability to meet the growing need.

"Oh, our volunteers are great. We have over 140 volunteers, and they drive this organization," McDougal said.

"Without our volunteers, there's no way we could get it all done," Bridges said.

Kenny Graves

Volunteers say their own motivations are deeply personal.

"Why not do something that betters my community and I can bless others and in turn I get blessed," Doris Atkins, a volunteer, said.

Kenny Graves

"It's nice to see, you know, just how happy they are and how grateful they are, to, to get the food that they need," Luke Harris, a volunteer, said.

Kenny Graves

"For me, it's just a good reminder of the need in the community and the things that, um, can easily be taken for granted," Keri Coggan, a volunteer, said.

Kenny Graves

Pantry leaders are encouraging anyone in need to reach out without hesitation.

"We all need a hand at some point in our life, and please don't let that hold you back. Please, just come. That's what we're here for," McDougal said.

Kenny Graves

To find a food bank in your neighborhood in the Brazos Valley, visit bvfb.org/find-food.

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