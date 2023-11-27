‘It’s coming back’: Hearne resident’s social media pleas spark return of original downtown Christmas tree

HEARNE, Texas — Downtown Hearne is getting ready for the holidays, and for the last five decades, a 20-foot-tall tree was present in the center of downtown for all to see.

This year, there is a noticeably shorter 16-foot tree in its place, and residents took to social media to voice their concerns.

Alonzo Echavarria, the Hearne City manager, told 15ABC that the situation is being corrected.

“We heard all the requests and knew how passionate the people were about it, and immediately had no second thoughts, and knew we had to do something about it," Echavarria said.

"We’re doing it happily, and happily trying to make the best out of this whole thing."

The 16-foot tree has since been relocated to the entrance of the police department as the city waits for the original 20-foot tree to be replaced at the intersection of near Magnolia and West Fourth.

The new taller tree is taking longer than expected to be delivered but 15ABC’s Chris Talley confirmed residents will be getting back their taller tree for the holiday season.