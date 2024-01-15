Icy, winter weather moves through Bryan/College Station making roads slick for drivers

BRYAN, Texas — White roads covered the BCS Area early Monday, as below-freezing temperatures have arrived in the Brazos Valley.

Friends Owen Moore and Brody Pate were among the many out on the slick roads, with one destination in mind.

“Got to get to the gym,” Moore said.

“Got to get the gains you know,” Pate said.

The weather won’t stop some from their daily routine.

Across the street at the Cracker Barrel, the French family told 15 ABC’s Chris Talley, that the icy roads didn’t stop them from going out for a bite to eat.

“We didn’t want to sit around all day today, so we decided to sneak out and get some breakfast — we live right down the street," Donovan French said.

"We have a four-wheel drive and felt okay about it.”

While most Texas drivers are feeling a challenge getting behind the wheel in these conditions, French said this weather isn’t new to him.

“I grew up in the Northern New Mexico area, where there is a lot of snow and ice," French said.

"I’m pretty comfortable driving in it, so it doesn’t bother me as much.”

But for Aggie Sophomore, Reagan French, this is her first time experiencing the weather as a college student.

“This is the first time, this will be my first experience seeing the ice and snow and of course wearing a big winter coat," Reagan French said.

"It’s going to be quite an experience for sure."

And while French’s first day back to campus was supposed to be Tuesday, she and many other Aggies will have to wait until conditions improve.

“I walk to class, but I know a lot of people that do drive, so it’s a good thing they canceled.”

SCHOOL CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY JANUARY 16, 2024 ARE AS FOLLOWS:

BRYAN ISD

COLLEGE STATION ISD

TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY

BLINN COLLEGE DISTRICT