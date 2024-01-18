Hearne police officers back on the roads after icy winter weather took over the Brazos Valley

HEARNE, Texas — Hearne Police Corporal Oscar Salas was back on patrol Wednesday, checking the streets for ice that took over the roads earlier in the week.

In Salas’ patrolling experience, this wasn’t the weather he expected.

“This winter storm was very forgiving — we had icy roads and slick streets, but we definitely didn’t get the amount of snow we received in 2021," Salas said.

The Hearne Police Department dealt with a variety of calls from the public during this week’s cold snap.

“We definitely received calls from the public in regards to water, we had approximately nine of those calls either their water went out or their pipes froze, we assisted in that and we also had approximately three calls about electricity where people didn’t have power in Hearne,” Salas said.

Officer Eric Huicochea has been training with The Department for more than two months and said his first experience dealing with less than ideal weather has prepared him when it makes it’s way back to Central Texas.

“While we did not receive calls about accidents here, in the upcoming days we will be keeping an eye out for this weather as it is supposed to freeze again and the city is ready to open another warming center as needed," Huicochea said.