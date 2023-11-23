Gloria Kennard celebrates 35 years of giving Thanksgiving meals to the Bryan/College Station community

BRYAN, Texas — Thirty-five years and counting, Gloria Kennard has made Thanksgiving a day to give back at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Bryan.

“Miss Gloria’s heart, she has such a servant heart, and the community comes in and everyone is so blessed, they’re very, very grateful.” Said Dianna Lombardi, a volunteer for the last decade.

For 10 years, Lombardi has helped Kennard with her mission of feeding all she can in Bryan for Thanksgiving, growing that number each year.

“It’s usually between 600 and 800, we’ve hit 1,000 before, so I think this year Is going to be a big year. We have lots of donations which is really exciting, lots of food, lots of dessert,” said Lombardi.

Kennard says it all started from the word of God back in 1988.

“Well, I remember I was sitting at home doing nothing and God put in my mind “You need to do something” So, a Thanksgiving meal came up and I have been doing it ever since,” said Kennard.

And 35 years later Kennard is grateful she’s seen her mission grow where it is in 2023.

“It feels great to be able to do the Lord’s work for 35 consecutive years – God is good all the time, and all the time God is good," said Kennard.