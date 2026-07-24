Friends and family push for 'Hannah's Law' after professional boxer killed in Brazos County

Friends and family push for 'Hannah's Law' after professional boxer killed in alleged road rage attack in Brazos County

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Friends and family push for 'Hannah's Law' after professional boxer killed in alleged road rage attack in Brazos County

Friends, family and fans of professional boxer Hannah Rapp are pushing for a new law in her name after she was killed in an alleged road rage incident in Brazos County.

Rapp died July 18 after police say Charles Medina deliberately backed his vehicle into her while she was riding her bike on FM159. Medina is now charged with manslaughter.

Bryan Boxing

Ryan Karl, Rapp's manager and friend, said the accused had a lengthy criminal history before the incident.

"Deadly conduct and another deadly conduct in Color Station, another evading, possession of drugs and you name it, he's done it, escape, you know, he's done it twice," Karl said.

Kenny Graves

Supporters are now using a petition to urge lawmakers to pass "Hannah's Law," which Karl said would target repeat violent offenders and reform how judges set bonds.

"Hannah's Law would, uh, hold people accountable, right? And, and the judges, uh, would hold them accountable also in, in how they set these bonds and how they deal with these people and, uh, people that are frequently in trouble constantly, a danger to society," Karl said.

Kenny Graves

Carl Perry, Rapp's coach at Bryan Boxing, said the effort is about more than one case.

"Make an effort to prevent this from ever happening again. And what it's really going to do is it's going to focus on, um, criminals who have shown repeat history of doing violent crimes over and over," Perry said.

Kenny Graves

Perry said supporters will continue pressing for change.

"We have to stay there, keep working, keep pushing forward and make sure justice for Hannah actually turns into justice for everyone," Perry said.

Kenny Graves

Boxer Chase Martinez, a friend of Rapp's, said low bonds allow violent criminals to return to the streets too quickly.

"They should have made sure that he was in jail and paying for his crimes, not just being able to, hey, I came up with some money. Let me have that money and we'll let you out," Martinez said.

Kenny Graves

Martinez said passing the law could prevent future tragedies.

"There won't be any victims in the future if it passes through," Martinez said.

Kenny Graves

Jennifer Morales, another friend of Rapp's, said the proposed law reflects what Hannah stood for.

"Just protecting the lives of the innocent. And I think our community would greatly appreciate that and I know Hannah would love that very much," Morales said.

Kenny Graves

To sign the petition, click here: https://www.change.org/p/justice-for-hannah-rapp

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

