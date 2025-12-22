Former Texas A&M University doctor sentenced to prison for sexual assault of his patients

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A former Texas A&M University doctor was sentenced to four years in prison Friday after being found guilty of sexual assault by a Brazos County jury.

Dr. Kory Gill was convicted on Wednesday, Dec. 17 on charges stemming from a 2022 investigation by the Bryan Police Department that revealed he had sexually assaulted two women who did not know each other, according to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office.

In both cases, prosecutors said Gill used his position as a doctor to lure victims to his clinic after hours under the pretense of providing free treatment for back pain.

Case Details

The first victim went to Gill's clinic for free back pain treatment after hours, supported by text messages between the victim and defendant that she provided to police. Prosecutors said Gill offered the victim a drink while staff and patients cleared out of the building.

The victim testified the drink severely impaired her and left her barely able to move or respond. Gill then sexually assaulted her on an exam table, according to testimony. DNA analysis later found his semen on her dress, and the victim's phone search history substantiated her claim that she felt drugged.

With the second victim, prosecutors said Gill began treatment normally but then convinced her to turn over on her back for further treatment on her hip area, then assaulted her, according to testimony.

The victim stopped Gill, jumped up and left the building. She immediately reported the incident to a friend but initially did not report the assault to police due to fear of Gill's reputation and influence in the community.

About seven months later, the second victim also went to Gill's clinic for treatment.

University Investigation

The victim reported the events to the university and then to police. Texas A&M University's initial investigation confirmed that Gill provided alcohol to the second victim, and he admitted the victim was "not in control of her faculties" as a result of the alcohol he gave her.

The university was not able to fire Gill because he resigned before the administrative process was completed.

Additional Testimony

During the punishment phase, both victims who testified in the first phase of the trial spoke about the impact the crime had on their lives. A third victim testified that she went to Gill for treatment and he rubbed up against her inappropriately and in a sexual manner.

After this incident, she immediately told her husband and friend about what happened.

This victim did not know the other two victims who testified earlier.

Sentencing

After the Brazos County jury sentenced Gill on Friday, he was immediately taken into custody. Judge John Brick also issued lifetime protective orders directing Gill to have no contact with any of the victims who testified in the case.

"We place our lives and our trust in the hands of Doctors and believe they will follow their oath to do no harm. The jury spoke clearly that when that power and trust is weaponized for sick pleasure, a prison sentence is the only response. Research tells us that most victims of sexual assault will never come forward because of the fear of not being believed. We thank the women that were brave enough to speak up and hold the defendant accountable for his actions." - Brian Baker, 1st Assistant District Attorney & Jessica Escue, Assistant District Attorney

