Former Brazos County Judge passed away, graveside service with full military honors this weekend

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Former Brazos County Judge and retired Major General Alvin Wayland Jones passed away last week.

Jones, who was 94, died on Sept. 4. He was found by Brazos County Sheriff deputies after they got a call last Thursday afternoon of a vehicle with its door open and a man nearby that was unresponsive. Deputies were able to identify the man as Jones.

Preliminary findings indicate that Jones had fallen and that there were no signs of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.

In a press release, the Brazos County Sheriff's Office extended its deepest condolences to Judge Jones' family during this difficult time.

A graveside service with full military honors will be on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at College Station City Cemetery.