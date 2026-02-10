Former Brazos County detention officer arrested for alleged relationship with inmate

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A former Brazos County detention officer was arrested Tuesday following an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship with an inmate and possibly introducing prohibited substances into the correctional facility.

Erin Boff, who had been employed since Nov. 4, 2024, was charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence after investigators say she attempted to destroy evidence during the investigation.

According to authorities, Boff met with investigators and subsequently tried to conceal communication records by deleting electronic messages.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that conduct of this nature will not be tolerated, adding that when allegations of misconduct arise, they are thoroughly investigated and individuals are held accountable.

