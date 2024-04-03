First Aggie-led charity boxing event to be held Thursday at Reed Arena

'Farmers Fight Night' is the first Texas A&M student led charity boxing event to benefit The United Way of the Brazos Valley.

The event is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at Reed Arena.

The boxing match will include 11 fights with 22 boxers in a three-hour event.

You can purchase tickets with this link: https://tx.ag/ffntickets

“It’s a huge sacrifice, but when you’re doing it for a good cause, it makes that much more sense,” said Jake Young, an Aggie Senior and Farmers Fight Night Participant.

It’s training day for Jake Young.

“Coming into this, sparring for the first time — absolutely humbled me,” Young said.

He says he's ready to lace up the gloves to box in front of thousands at Reed Arena.

15 ABC’S Chris Talley stepped into the ring with Young to hear the details of his year-long journey to have his hands raised in victory, while also raising money for the community.

“It’s a surreal thing to think about — I have seen amateur boxing matches sanctioned by USA Boxing before, usually in a hotel, in a ring like this, but when someone says your first amateur boxing bout is going to be Reed Arena in front of thousands of people — it’s a surreal moment,” Young said.

Him and more than 18 other Aggies are part of the first-ever student-led charity boxing event, ‘Farmers Fight Night,’ to benefit the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

Participants have trained for more than a year leading up to Thursday night’s match.

Chase Johnson, an Aggie Senior and President of the event, said he’s thrilled the community unite for a good cause.

“We are going to be in Reed Arena with 11 fights, 22 boxers, and we’ll have three hours of awesome mayhem," he said.

"I’m so excited to see it come together."

With a bump in ticket sales this week, the United Way of the Brazos Valley expects to raise more than $10,000.

Kate Claire with the non-profit says the proceeds will go a long way in our community.

“The money that is raised goes right back out into the community," Claire said.

"We do support 28 non-profit agencies and everything that we give to them falls under our three pillars of health, education, or financial stability."

For Young, he says he’s more than ready to put on a good show.

“I thought I was an athletic guy, but this is such a technical sport," he said.

"I’m super, super pumped to finally get in that ring and show off what I learned."