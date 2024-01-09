EXPERIENCE GOES A LONG WAY: Local restaurant owner offers advice for slower business early into the new year

BRYAN, Texas — For the past six years, David Posadas has been a local restaurant owner in Downtown Bryan.

“It slows down usually the beginning of the year — the first three weeks of January — they’re usually slow," Posadas said.

Posadas has owned ‘Taco Crave’ since 2017.

Like many other restaurant owners, he’s feeling the effects of a slow-down in business early into the new year.

“It’s like a roller coaster, you have your ups and your downs. I always say don’t get comfortable being busy, because the slow time is coming," he said.

According to the BCS Chamber of Commerce, at least six area restaurants have had to close their doors within the past few weeks due to a decline in business and inflation in restaurant materials.

Posadas tells 15ABC’s Chris Talley that he’s been here before and knows when to change things up to keep people coming in.

“We try to promote different things, we have family meals, we also do profit shares — at the same time that’s helping the community," Posadas said.

With Posadas’ years of experience being a local owner, he believes 2024 will bring another location for his 6-year-old restaurant.

“We’re working on expanding, we’re working on setting up the restaurant so we can continue to grow," Posadas said.

"College Station deserves a Taco Crave."

And from one owner to another, Posadas says to never forget to promote yourself on social media.

“There’s a lot of ways to advertise for free — that’s money you can keep in your pocket.”

The BCS Chamber of Commerce is holding its Economic Outlook Conference on January 24 where businesses can hear from experts about what they can expect in the new year.

For more visit: Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce (bcschamber.org)