Estimated 5% of Brazos County homes without power Tuesday afternoon

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — There are more than 2,000 customers without power in Brazos County, according to College Station Utilities (CSU).

As of 2 p.m., there were 2,379 CSU customers without power and about eight Bryan Texas Utilities customers without power.

Collin Killian with the City of College Station says the power outage was caused by contractors working in the area, and crews are actively working on restoring power.

Below is a map from College Station Utilities showing outages, as of 2:06 p.m.:

