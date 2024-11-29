Detainee escapes from Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A detainee from the Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center escaped from the facility

Friday morning. Juvenile Services Director Linda Ricketson said the escape happened just after 10 a.m.

At this time the juvenile is still at large.

Due to the detainee's age, personal information can't be disclosed, except that the individual is a Brazos County resident awaiting transfer to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

The escape is under investigation, and the Brazos County Sheriff's Office is actively searching. A statewide law enforcement alert has been issued.

