Correctional officer charged for sexual relationship with Brazos Co. inmate

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A woman was arrested and charged for intentionally engaging in a sexual relationship with an inmate while she was working at the Brazos County Detention Center as a correctional officer in 2025.

A deputy with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office was notified on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 of a possible improper relationship between a detention officer and an inmate at the detention center, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Brazos County District Attorney's Office.

In the affidavit, an investigator was already working on the potential improper relationship and had listened to numerous jail phone calls between the inmate and Kelly.

25 News File photo of Brazos County Detention Center phones.

A second inmate had also come forward with information about the incident and a video of Kelly and the inmate going into a storage closet for several minutes back in September was found.

The sheriff deputy started going through the jail's communication system for the inmate and saw him frequently speaking with an account Kelly later claimed she was using to communicate with the inmate.

The deputy said in the affidavit that the inmate had been incarcerated since Sept. 19, 2024 and appeared to be talking about having a newborn with Kelly.

Kelly agreed to meet at the Brazos County Sheriff's Office and speak with the deputy investigating on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. There, Kelly admitted she had sexual intercourse with the inmate before he was incarcerated, that she was communicating with him in a romantic way since around January 2025, and using the inmate's sister to set up three-way phone calls so she could talk to the inmate.

Kelly also admitted she went into the storage closet with the inmate on Sept. 30, 2025 after she was shown the surveillance video.

According to Brazos County Jail records, Kelly was booked and released on Jan. 14. Her bond was listed at $40,000 cash or surety.