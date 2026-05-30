BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Nicole "Nikki" Winder, 53, has been missing since February, and community members in Brazos County are refusing to let her case go cold.

Watch the full story here:

Community walk planned in Brazos County to keep search for missing Nicole Winder alive

On Sunday, residents will gather at the Brazos Center for a community walk and flyer distribution event aimed at keeping the search for Winder moving forward.

Ezekiel Ramirez Neighbors will gather at the Brazos Center in Bryan for a community walk for Nicole Winder.

Theresa Cervantez, a Bryan resident and childhood friend of Winder's, helped organize the event.

"We're here to advocate for a mother who is unable to advocate for herself. We are her voice," Cervantez said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan resident, Theresa Cervantez sharing specific details about the event with 15 ABC.

"We hope to bring the community together to say a few words about Nikki. Who she was, who she is to her family, and what we're trying to do to help find her," Cervantez said.

Cervantez described Winder as someone who left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Ezekiel Ramirez Nicole Winder.

"Nikki knew everybody even if she didn't know you, you would know her by the time you left," Cervantez said.

As the months have passed, investigators have released new details in the search for Winder, including images of her white Chevy truck found burning the day she disappeared, as well as photos and surveillance video of a Polaris UTV seen that same day.

Brazos County Sheriff's Office Winder's white Chevy truck found burning the day she disappeared.

Most recently, forensic testing confirmed blood found on the property where she was last seen belongs to her. Investigators said the amount of blood indicates a serious injury.

Despite those developments, Winder has still not been found.

Brazos County Sheriff's Office Surveillance video of a Polaris UTV from the last day Nicole Winder was seen.

Cervantez said the goal of Sunday's event is simple — to keep Winder's name in the community and help generate new information about her whereabouts.

"You don't have to know Nikki. You don't have to know her boys. You don't even have to be an acquaintance of one of her friends. There are power in numbers and we need your help. We want you to come join us," Cervantez said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan resident, Theresa Cervantez talking about Nicole Winder.

For Cervantez and others still searching, giving up is not an option.

"I don't see the steam leaving this engine anytime soon and I see us going full force until we get to the end, no matter what that looks like," Cervantez said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the disappearance of Nicole Winder is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Brazos County Sheriff's Office at 979-361-4900.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.