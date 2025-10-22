Water line repair shuts down Southwood Valley Elementary, school closed Thursday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A water line repair near Southwood Valley Elementary will prompt early dismissal Wednesday and a full-day closure Thursday, according to College Station Independent School District.

The City of College Station notified the district it will begin repairs around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Work requires shutting off water service to the campus, prompting officials to cancel all after-school activities, including Music Club and Kids Klub.

All students will be dismissed at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Families enrolled in Kids Klub will receive additional pickup information from Community Education.

Southwood Valley Elementary will remain closed Thursday, Oct. 23, while crews complete the water line repair. Any events scheduled for Thursday will be rescheduled, the district said.

An update on Friday’s school schedule is expected by 6 a.m. Friday.

District officials thanked the city for its, “timely notification to the district and prompt work to repair the water line, helping keep our families informed and safe,” and expressed appreciation for staff and families’ patience and flexibility.