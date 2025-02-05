Troubadour Festival announces date for this year's 'Texas BBQ & meat experience'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — The Troubadour Festival is returning to Bryan-College Station at Texas A&M's Aggie Park on Saturday, May 17 for some beloved Texas barbecue and country music.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday morning, with Shane Smith & The Saints, Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen on their "Hold My Beer & Watch This Tour", 49 Winchester, Josh Meloy, Hudson Westbrook, and more featured on the lineup.

These musicians will 30 of Texas’s best pitmasters who will sample barbecue to guests.

For tickets and festival information, click here.