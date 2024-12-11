Texas A&M to celebrate more than 5,600 graduates at fall commencement ceremonies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University will award approximately 5,622 degrees to fall graduates at commencement ceremonies this December.

Undergraduate, master's, and doctoral students will commence on Thursday, December 12th, and Friday, December 13th.

There will be a military commissioning ceremony during the 9 a.m. commencement on December 13th, with 58 members of the university's Corps of Cadets set to be commissioned into the U.S. armed services.

Guests are encouraged to refrain from disruptive behaviors, which may negatively impact this special moment for students and their families.

Clear bags are required at all commencement ceremonies at Reed Arena.

