Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBrazos CountyCollege Station

Actions

Texas A&M to celebrate more than 5,600 graduates at fall commencement ceremonies

Texas A&M University Journalist
Dave Einsel/AP
File - The Texas A&amp;M logo on Kyle Field is seen before an NCAA college football game against Florida, in College Station, Texas, Sept. 8, 2012. Texas A&amp;M University announced Friday, July 21, 2023, that its school president has resigned after a Black journalist’s celebrated hiring at one of the nation’s largest campuses unraveled over pushback of her diversity and inclusion work. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel, File)
Texas A&M University Journalist
Posted

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University will award approximately 5,622 degrees to fall graduates at commencement ceremonies this December.

Undergraduate, master's, and doctoral students will commence on Thursday, December 12th, and Friday, December 13th.

There will be a military commissioning ceremony during the 9 a.m. commencement on December 13th, with 58 members of the university's Corps of Cadets set to be commissioned into the U.S. armed services.

Guests are encouraged to refrain from disruptive behaviors, which may negatively impact this special moment for students and their families.

Clear bags are required at all commencement ceremonies at Reed Arena.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.