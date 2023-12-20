Texas A&M Football prepares for 2023 TaxAct Texas Bowl

COLLEGE STATION, TX — In today’s college football, it can be tough to manage the transfer portal and the down time before a bowl game. But there are some dedicated Aggie players who continue to stay motivated ahead of next week’s Texas Bowl.

“There’s guys that show up every day and they deserve to play this game,” Texas A&M interim head coach Elijah Robinson said. “Whatever we have and the guys show up every day ready to prepare, we’re going to do everything possible to go out there and make you guys proud.”

Despite coaching shakeups around the program, the players say it’s been a positive experience with the staff who are stepping into new roles.

“Some of them are bringing different personalities and some different perspectives to the positions that we play,” Aggie graduate tight end Max Wright said. “But honestly, it’s been really fun. Getting some coaches who are in [grad assistant] roles or analyst roles to come in and step in and try to be coaches for us, it’s really fun and it’s been a good time.”

One of those ‘coaches’ is Aggie receiver Ainias Smith who opted out of playing in the bowl game as he prepares to declare for the NFL draft. He plans to use his experience and leadership skills to help the team from the sideline.

“If anybody can coach those guys and they got respect for those guys it’d be Ainias,” Robinson said. “He does a really good job working with the receivers, he brings juice, to practice. He’s a joy to be around and we enjoy having him around as a coaching staff.

This game against the Cowboys will be a rematch of the 2019 Texas Bowl where the Aggies beat the Pokes 24-21 at NRG.

“It was fun,” Robinson said. “It was great, with the victory part of that game. I remember guys being out there having fun. We’ve got a lot of Houston kids on this team that’ll get a chance to play in front of their families so we’re looking forward to it.

The Aggie defense will face an Oklahoma State offense featuring running back Ollie Gordon, college football’s leading rusher and recipient of the Doak Walker award which is given to the best collegiate running back.

“I feel like we have a great run defense team and a great total defense team,” Aggie All-American freshman linebacker Taurean York said. “I feel like it’s a great challenge. He’s a great running back and I’m a great linebacker so I’m looking forward to facing off with him and his team.”

The Aggies will take on No. 22 Oklahoma State next Wednesday in Houston, as the teams looks to bring home another bowl win for the 12th Man.