TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY (KRHD) — Texas A&M engineering students are getting hands-on experience building next-generation vehicles before they even graduate, as part of the EcoCar Innovation Challenge.

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Texas A&M engineering students build next-generation vehicles in national EcoCar Innovation Challenge

Students from 20 universities — including Texas A&M — are getting a chance to be part of the automotive future through the program. The four-year program takes students out of the classroom and into the lab to apply cutting-edge engineering to real vehicles.

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"It affords the opportunity for students of the 20 schools to work with real world vehicles in a real-world development process," Jon Darrow of Stellantis' North American Tech Center said.

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The program pairs students with industry professionals to guide their work.

"We have mentors. They have subject matter experts that they work with, and they're going to follow a development process and they're going to see exactly how vehicles are developed in the real world," Darrow said.

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For the Texas A&M team, the hands-on experience goes beyond standard driving conditions.

"I think this is a fairly interesting challenge, apart from just the off-road scenarios, in particular, because we actually get to experience how industry functions and how the industry tries to identify and then tackle each problem," Shaunak Kolhe, a Texas A&M University student, said.

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A local auto technician with more than 50 years of experience told me where he thinks the industry is headed.

"With our future technicians coming up, they need a very strong background in electronics. Electronics has taken over everything with all the modules and sensors that we have on the cars, and especially our EV cars," Patrick Lamotte, a local auto technician, said.

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As technology evolves, these Aggies are securing their place in the workforce.

"When they come out after this four-year competition, they're already years ahead of their other college students," Darrow said.

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Lamotte offered advice for those hoping to enter the field.

"My advice to any technician wanting to start in this field, get a very strong background in electronics. That's gonna be the new wave," Lamotte said.

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While the A&M team is looking for a big win, the local community is rooting them on at home.

"Go Aggies," Lamotte said.

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The four-year competition is underway in Atlanta, Georgia. The A&M team is using a 2026 Jeep hybrid.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

