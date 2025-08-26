Taxpayer Time: College Station residents to speak on property tax rate

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

College Station considers property tax increase, seeks public input. The College Station City Council is weighing a property tax increase and wants to hear from residents before making a final decision. The council will hold a public hearing this Thursday at 6 p.m. to gather community input on the proposed tax rate changes.

College Station residents to speak on property tax rate

Mayor John Nichols said the council is considering raising the tax rate to 51 cents per $100 of property value, which would cover basic city services without requiring voter approval.

"You know it's a balancing act, it's one that I find to be challenging, very rewarding," Nichols said.

The city could also ask voters to approve a higher rate. Current state law limits property tax increases to 3.5% above the no new revenue rate.

"The no new revenue rate means that the rate that is set will generate no more revenue than the previous year, and the voter approval rate is the rate set above that, and right now the state limits the increase to be 3.5%," Nichols said.

Local resident Valen Cepak said he understands the need for additional funding but recognizes the impact on families.

"Let me tell you first, you know, I believe things should be funded, right? Our police department, our fire department, building a new station, all those things deserve to have the funding that they need to be successful. However, when you have families that are kind of pinching for pennies, every cent matters," Cepak said.

Cepak estimated the average homeowner could see an increase of $35 to $55 per year, depending on their household situation.

He predicted the council would likely approve the 51-cent rate but expects a divided vote.

"It's more likely that they end up actually voting and approving the 51 mark. I just know that probably won't be everyone's will. I think you'll see a split council and they'll have to make a conclusion on where to come down on the line," Cepak said.

Nichols said the council will carefully consider public input before making their decision.

"We'll get some consideration and we may adopt the voter approval rate, which is what was posted for, or we may adopt something below that which we could live with," Nichols said.

The council has not yet set a date for a final vote on the tax rate. Anyone wishing to speak at Thursday's public hearing must register with the city secretary by 2 p.m. on Thursday.

