Strikeout at Veterans Park: College Station pivots to Midtown baseball megaproject

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — College Station City Council voted 5-1 last week to end the Veterans Park baseball project and focus on a public-private partnership for a baseball complex in the Midtown business park instead.

The council directed city staff to cease development efforts at Veterans Park and shift focus to Midtown, including negotiations with current developers presenting proposals.

"To cease efforts to develop baseball fields at Veterans Park, shift that effort to Midtown to include negotiation with the current, uh, folks who are presenting it, entertain any of their possibilities and bring that to council, as well as maintaining all available land not needed for the baseball fields for future development as a business park," said Bryan Woods, College Station city manager.

Residents say this represents a smart financial decision for the city.

"When you look at the numbers, it's going to be significantly less per field to the taxpayers than it would if it would be at Veterans. It'll also be bigger and more laid out with more fields still at a significantly lower cost, and I think that benefits everybody," said Valen Cepak.

Midtown neighbors are excited about the potential economic development the baseball complex could bring to the area.

"What it will do is it will attract companies that want to build restaurants, hotels, that sort of thing that will be in the Midtown district, which will help us overall," said Anna Lowary.

Residents believe the public-private partnership approach will move more efficiently than traditional government contracting.

"Private business moves at a better speed, right? They don't have dollars to waste. We're ready to roll, and I hope when the city signs that contract, he's serious and that bulldozer starts," Cepak said.

The next City Council meeting on November 13 will include an update from Southern Roots Baseball and city staff on the project's progress.

