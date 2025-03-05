Sign of Spring? College Station splash pads are open!

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXXV) — The City of College Station has announced the opening of the city's splash pads for the season.

The splash pads are located at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park and W.A. Tarrow Park. Both sites features tipping buckets and directional spray areas. The Beach Central Park pad is wheelchair-accessible and features a weeping water shower.

They are open daily through October 31 from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Thee Tarrow Park pad closes at 6 p.m. after Aug. 31.

The city reminds residents there are no lifeguards on duty at the splash pads and adult supervision is required.