Shooting leaves 2 dead in College Station, expert shares domestic violence services

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A domestic violence incident turned deadly Tuesday morning when a man shot and killed his estranged partner at a Washateria before taking his own life, College Station police said.

Brazos Valley expert shares domestic violence services after a shooting leaves two dead in College Station

The shooting occurred at a Washateria on the corner of Longmire and Deacon roads in an everyday neighborhood with apartments and businesses.

"The two deceased are a 43-year-old Hispanic male and a 40-year-old female. They were in a relationship at some point. It has been estranged," said David Simmons, public information officer for the College Station Police Department.

Security camera footage showed the man shoot the woman while she was washing her car and then turn the gun on himself, according to police.

"It's just an unfortunate situation right now that we're in that we do have to investigate a murder-suicide," Simmons said.

Tyler Dupnick Law enforcement personnel examine a crime scene at a Washateria on the corner of Longmire and Deacon roads.

The incident highlights the dangers of domestic violence, which affects one in four relationships, according to Shannon Morrison, a client advocate at Twin City Mission for Domestic Violence Services.

"Some of the signs would be not communicating, stepping over your boundaries, controlling, taking financial control, isolating you — so those kinds of things would be that imbalance of power," Morrison said.

Morrison tells 15 ABC when victims are in a high-risk situation.

"The first two weeks that a victim leaves their abuser is when they're at the most risk, so we see that more as that when things escalate the most is when they're trying to leave," Morrison said.

Twin City Mission provides 24/7 assistance, emergency shelter and other support services for domestic violence victims at no cost across seven Brazos Valley counties.

"We also have non-residential that we can help them to prepare if they need to leave a relationship. We do safety planning, so, if they're traveling or if they're going to work or staying at home, we have those plans in place and to also help them to leave their situation," Morrison said.

Tyler Dupnick Twin City Mission provides support services for domestic violence victims at no cost across seven Brazos Valley counties.

As the investigation continues, College Station police also emphasized their support resources.

"We are here to help and provide any assistance when it involves domestic violence and victims of domestic violence. Our community members, if you are a victim of any sort of domestic violence situation, give us a call," Simmons said.

Police said there is no threat to the public as this was an isolated incident.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.