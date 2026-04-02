Texas A&M student researches growing food in moon dust for space

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Shooting for the moon: How one local Aggie looks to change the game for space exploration

A Texas A&M doctoral student is making a big impact on space travel, starting with the journey of Artemis II.

Michael Miller

Jessica Atkin earned a grant from Texas A&M for her research, which deals with growing food on the moon.

"My research does deal with uh lunar regolith and using what is present on the moon, what is moon dirt or moon dust to potentially grow crops to feed astronauts when we have a permanent lunar presence," Atkin said.

Kenny Graves

Atkin 25 News the results, aimed at feeding future astronauts using moon dust, look promising.

"I checked the plants this morning. They're doing well. And the cool thing about this is everything that we learn in space and, you know, how to grow plants in these, you know, these extreme environments can be applied to extreme environments here on earth and help us grow crops here as well," Atkin said.

Kenny Graves

The research comes as the launch of Artemis II marks the first time since 1972 that humans will be sent toward the moon. The 10-day mission will test the spacecraft, systems, and human spaceflight capabilities.

"We're all just really excited and I'll be happy to watch alongside with all of you guys," Atkin said.

The unprecedented mission is historic for several reasons.

Michael Miller

"I think it's really cool to see this new capsule go up and you know, these astronauts are going to see some sites that haven't been seen in over 50 years and I'm pretty sure they're going to be going farther than humans have ever gone into space. So, you know, what a feat," Atkin said.

Michael Miller

Lauryn Morton, operation manager at the Miller Steam Center, noted the groundbreaking nature of the crew.

"And this is the first time that we are sending not only a woman astronaut but an African astronaut out of the lower Earth’s orbit, so that’s really exciting, too, super groundbreaking stuff," Morton said.

KXXV

When you look up and see the moon, remember the future of deep-space survival isn't just being built in a lab in Houston or Florida. It is being grown right here in our own backyard by one of our own.

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