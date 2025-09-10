Police chase from Navasota ends in College Station, one in custody

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The College Station Police Department says a pursuit that started in Navasota ended in front of Post Oak Mall Wednesday morning, with one person taken into custody.

Watch College Station Police explain how it happened:

Police PIO shares details on pursuit ending in College Station

The public information officer with CSPD tells 15 ABC that the pursuit started when a K9 officer tried making a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle did not stop and took off.

Navasota Police found the vehicle and started the pursuit and went onto Highway 6.

CSPD set up stop sticks to disable the tires, but the car got off Highway 6 at the Harvey Road exit.

That's when Navasota PD stopped the vehicle with a pit maneuver and one person was taken into custody.

The pursuit caused southbound Feeder Road from Harvey to Holleman Drive to shutdown for a period of time.

There was a baby seat seen on top the suspect vehicle, but CSPD says there were no children inside the car.