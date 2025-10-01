Watch the full story here:

Parking patrol: College Station targets overnight cars in single-family zones

The City of College Station is seeking community feedback on a proposal to restrict overnight on-street parking in single-family neighborhoods, with the primary focus on the Southside and Eastgate areas, where city infrastructure is struggling to handle increased vehicle traffic and congestion.

The proposal has drawn significant attention from Texas A&M University students, many of whom attended a recent city hall meeting to voice their concerns about the potential restrictions.

"The students are a little upset about it because we do feel like they're trying to run us out of these areas where students have lived on campus or lived so close to campus for years," Clay Williams said.

The parking restrictions are being considered in response to what city officials describe as challenges with high numbers of students and over-occupancy issues in residential neighborhoods near the university.

Braden Nott, a TAMU student, expressed concerns about the financial impact on students.

"I think this could just turn into another thing that they will use to nickel and dime college students, and I don't really see that as fair to the students," Nott said.

However, some residents in the affected areas are taking a more measured approach to the issue. Mark Stein, a homeowner in Southside, emphasized the importance of maintaining the community's character.

"I hope we're able to look at the big picture and recognize that, you know, what makes this place special is we do have students that live in residential areas," Stein said.

The community remains divided on the issue, with some residents still undecided about their position. Seth Tullos, a TAMU student, acknowledged the complexity of the situation.

"I can kind of sympathize with the city about restricting overnight parking, but also I can sympathize with the families that I've seen comments online about people having family over, having friends over," Tullos said.

Some attendees suggested that enforcing existing parking laws might be a better solution than implementing new restrictions.

"The pictures they showed in there was a lot of people just parked illegally already, like in front of fire hydrants and stuff like that, and I think they should just go ahead and enforce the normal laws that are in place," Nott said.

City leaders have indicated they will consider the public's input before moving forward with any decisions. Williams expressed cautious optimism about the outcome.

"But I do think that this is kind of hurting us as a student body, and I want to see where it goes," Williams said.

The matter will not be placed on a formal city council agenda until the Oct. 23 meeting, giving staff time to incorporate the feedback gathered at the community meeting.

