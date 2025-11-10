One person arrested after fight near Texas A&M campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — College Station police arrested one suspect following a physical altercation between two men that started on campus property and spilled into a nearby roadway.

Officers responded to George Bush Drive and Coke Street after receiving reports of a male being attacked. Multiple callers reported two men fighting in the roadway.

Both individuals were detained when officers arrived on scene. The investigation revealed the altercation started on campus property before moving to George Bush Drive and Coke Street, where the physical confrontation took place.

One suspect was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief. The second individual was not charged.

The incident remains under investigation.

