New parking regulations in College Station start October 1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — An ordinance approved by the College Station City Council in March will take effect Tuesday, October 1.

Theordinance prohibits large commercial vehicles and trailers from parking on city streets or alleys. A commercial vehicle is considered:



Any vehicle, trailer, or combination for transporting goods or people.

Vehicle weighing over 26,001 pounds.

There are also exceptions to the ordinance, including:

Authorized public works vehicles.

Vehicles actively loading or unloading goods or passengers.

Repair or maintenance vehicles servicing nearby properties.

The council says the changes address concerns voiced by residents about safety and traffic flow.