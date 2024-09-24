New parking regulations in College Station start October 1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — An ordinance approved by the College Station City Council in March will take effect Tuesday, October 1.
Theordinance prohibits large commercial vehicles and trailers from parking on city streets or alleys. A commercial vehicle is considered:
- Any vehicle, trailer, or combination for transporting goods or people.
- Vehicle weighing over 26,001 pounds.
There are also exceptions to the ordinance, including:
- Authorized public works vehicles.
- Vehicles actively loading or unloading goods or passengers.
- Repair or maintenance vehicles servicing nearby properties.
The council says the changes address concerns voiced by residents about safety and traffic flow.