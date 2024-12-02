Mocktail Season: Keeping the silver community safe during the holidays

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Texas A&M AgriLife held their third annual Silver Drivers Safe Texans Mocktail Contest, bringing awareness to drinking and driving to the older community. The event was held at the Wolf Pen Creek Green Room, where the winning mocktails this year was the New Years Eve Red Hot Firecracker.

Sgt. Brian Washko with Texas DPS talks on how this is an issue and how it gets bigger, especially during the holidays.



A DWI can cost up to $17,000 in fines and fees, which can lead to jail time, loss of a driver's license and lifetime of regret.

There are a plethora of mocktails to make, including a Chocolate Peppermint Martini Mocktail made on Good Morning Texas

Chocolate Peppermint Martini Mocktail

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups milk of choice

1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk

1 1/2 TBSP chocolate syrup

1/4 tsp peppermint extract

Instructions:

1.) Squeeze or drizzle chocolate syrup in a circle shape, about the size of the rim of your martini glass

2.) Whisk together all drink ingredients in a measuring cup until incorporated

3.) Pour into prepared martini glass and enjoy!