COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — College Station City Council is considering a new proposal for a $55 to 60 million private baseball complex that could transform the community into a vibrant sports hub.

Watch the full story here:

Midtown's field of dreams: baseball complex seeks $15 million and 80 acres from College Station

The project, named the Southern Roots Baseball Complex, is proposed for a location in the Midtown Business Park. If approved, developers have an ambitious timeline for completion.

Kenny Graves

"We would like to be absolutely active, live and ready by the summer of 27," Thomas Rodgers said.

Rodgers is the managing partner of ABA Services, the company behind the proposal.

Kenny Graves

The ambitious plan calls for the city to contribute at least $15 million and 80 acres of land toward the project. Despite the significant public investment, residents attending the meeting expressed strong support for the initiative.

"This being able to come in on a private entity, have an equity in it means that they're going to execute quick, fast, and they're going to do it the right way the first time because there's no money to waste," Valen Cepak said.

Cepak is a College Station resident who attended the meeting.

Kenny Graves

Other community members echoed similar enthusiasm for the project's potential impact.

"It's gonna be huge for the city, as well as our area for sure," Jerry Behm said.

Kenny Graves

Jeff Hughes, HOA president of Spring Meadows, believes the complex could have far-reaching benefits for the entire community.

"We believe that this project could transform our community, make it a vibrant hub for sports, family gatherings, economic growth," Hughes said.

Kenny Graves

A baseball complex was originally planned for Midtown years ago, making this proposal a revival of previous community desires.

"This is obviously a desire that needs to be met from the community, and if someone locally is willing to put his stake in it and say, hey, I'm ready to own this, let's do it, man," Cepak said.

Kenny Graves

Council members agreed to explore the idea further, but they acknowledged the pressing timeline for making a decision.

"In the meantime, we're, it seems like we've got to make a decision on the ball fields, and I think we're gonna, we're gonna need to make that decision within a month," John Nichols, the mayor of College Station, said.

Kenny Graves

City staff were directed to move forward with negotiations between all parties on the project. Council will have to make a decision before mid-November on the plans.

City Council member David White expressed enthusiasm for the proposal during the meeting.

"I'm super excited about your project, I really am," White said.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.