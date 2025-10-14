COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — College Station city leaders are collaborating with Midtown residents to create a comprehensive development plan for the community, with residents taking an active role in shaping their neighborhood's future.

Midtown reset: College Station greenlights new development vision

"We're eager for something to go there so that something worse doesn't go there, if that makes sense," said Jeffery Hughes, Spring Meadows HOA president.

College Station City Council is gathering input on a small area plan for Midtown, an initiative that has garnered strong community support.

"I think it is loud and clear, the residents of South College Station want the city's Midtown plan to come to fruition," said James Murr, the Midtown developer.

Following the recent failed data center proposal, residents are ready to accelerate progress on development plans. Community members want to take control of the planning process rather than wait for city-initiated proposals.

"We're not waiting for College Station to give us an option. We want to be the ones that give them the option, so that we're kind of steering what we want in this area," said Shelby Behm, a Midtown resident.

Hughes emphasized the need for clear direction in the area's development.

"This area of town needs a clear intentional vision, guys," Hughes said. "We need your help with that."

One short-term goal focuses on improving accessibility by creating better access from Midtown to Highway 6.

"I really think that just extending Town Lake is going to be absolutely necessary, especially in the short term," Behm said.

Several City Council members are prepared to move forward with development initiatives.

"I think we need to focus on catalysts for development," said Bob Yancy, College Station City Council Place 5.

Mark Smith, College Station City Council Place 1, expressed concerns about potential competition with existing plans.

"And I don't want to develop something that competes with Midtown Reserve's plans," Smith said.

Council also discussed developing city-owned business park land, which could potentially house a proposed baseball complex.

"Job-centered, value-added business park around it is a whole lot more important to me than thinking about mixed use on the city's land on the east side of Midtown Drive," said John Nichols, College Station mayor.

The baseball complex is being considered for the Midtown Business Park location. If approved, it will become part of the small area plan. Council will make a decision on the baseball complex by mid-November.

