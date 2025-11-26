Master plan in motion: City of College Station developing an economic development master plan

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — College Station's city council is reviewing recommendations for an economic development master plan aimed at boosting growth and prosperity in the coming years.

Watch the full story here:

"From an economic development, tourism, job creation standpoint, and more, the sky is the limit for the future if we make the right moves," said Bob Yancy, City Council Place 5.

The city has commissioned a comprehensive study to develop strategies for future economic growth. Local residents have expressed specific desires for what they'd like to see in their community's development.

Aaron Mohrmann, a local resident, said he and others his age would welcome more diverse retail options.

"A lot of people my age would love to see and even like younger families would be uh like a grocery store like Trader Joe's, you know, we have HEB, we have Kroger, but Trader Joe's has a lot of, uh, more diverse when it comes to more specialty items," Mohrmann said.

The city is particularly focused on attracting more technical and high-paying job opportunities across various sectors.

"When it comes to white collar, blue collar, and gray collar technical job creation, um, I know we've had a lot of that and I don't want to sell us short in that area, but I believe we've turned away from that a little bit and I believe a decided directional turn back towards that is very important," Yancy said.

Entertainment venues are also high on residents' wish lists for future development.

"Something a little bit more outside Northgate, perhaps, something that would drive in more, uh, maybe like bands, something like that into College Station would be really cool," Mohrmann said.

The comprehensive study addresses several key challenges facing the city's growth.

"The challenges that we're facing relative to housing, uh, the challenges that we face relative to tourism, job creation, uh, all of these things, uh, have been packaged up into a very comprehensive presentation that they've given us," Yancy said.

The city expects to present the study's results to council in the first quarter of 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.