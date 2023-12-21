LAST MINUTE GIFTS: College Station restaurant promotion helping local economy after Christmas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Christmas shopping for Stephen Schulze is almost all "wrapped up.”

“Just a few more little stocking stuffers that we have to do, and then we will be done," Schulze said.

Many last-minute shoppers will be finding themselves going the route of buying gift cards, especially for local dining.

“The gift card program really helps the customer," said General Manager of Pochés Seafood Shoppe & Restaurant, Nolan Townsend.

"It helps pump out holiday gifts and have a place to eat afterwards.”

Poché's Seafood Shoppe & Restaurant in College Station is in the middle of a promotion looking to turn first-time customers into regulars.

“We are matching up to $100, so you can buy a $100 gift card, and we’ll give you a $100 gift card in addition to that — on the house," Townsend said.

"You could buy four $25 gift cards, and we’ll give you four of them back."

While these gift cards are helping local businesses now, the BCS Chamber of commerce says it also helps the local economy heading into the new year.

“During the holiday season, people can come in and redeem them after the holiday season when things start getting a little slower," said President/CEO of the BCS Chamber of Commerce, Glen Brewer.

"That’s the perfect time to go and redeem those gift cards.”

As for Schulze, he’s planning on keeping his dollars in Bryan/College Station.

“I feel very strongly about this community," Schulze said.

"I like to shop here and spend my money here.”

A survey released by the BCC Chamber of Commerce earlier this year shows 56 percent of local businesses are reporting growth, and both cities are considered good places to open a new business.

More information on Poché's Seafood Shoppe & Restaurant can be found here.