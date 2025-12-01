Krenek Tap Road in College Station getting $8.5 million rebuild, including utilities and sidewalks

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Krenek Tap Road has been approved for an $8.5 million overhaul that will include concrete pavement, wider sidewalks and replacing underground utilities.

The road serves as a main artery between the Highway 6 frontage road and Texas Avenue and will receive a complete reconstruction.

"I feel great about this project. It's gonna be a good one. I think it'll provide a lot of benefit to the citizens," Casey Rhodes, project manager, said.

The project involves more than just surface improvements. Workers will remove the existing concrete pavement and dig down into the subgrade to rehabilitate and restabilize it before installing a newer, thicker section of concrete on top.

"We're putting in new storm sewer. We're even doing a section of new sanitary sewer, and we're doing new sidewalks as well. So, these are gonna be 10-foot sidewalks on either side of the road, all the way from Texas to State Highway 6," Rhodes said.

Local businesses and organizations are preparing for construction-related challenges. Caleb Schoeneck, pastor at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, expects some disruptions during the construction period.

"Probably the bigger thing will be any special events that we have during the week, that people won't be able to just scoot in and scoot out the way they used to. Bigger events also might be a little bit impacted by, just accessibility of the property, parking on the street, things like that," Schoeneck said.

Despite the temporary inconveniences, neighbors believe the improvements will be worthwhile.

"We're looking forward to the improvements, fewer potholes, all sorts of good things," Schoeneck said.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2026 and should take about a year to complete.

