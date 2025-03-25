Harvey Washbangers will not rebuild after a fire destroyed the business early this month

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — Harvey Washbangers Laundromat will not rebuild following a fire that burnt the building down on March 10.

"The memories you’ve shared, the love for our team and family, and the kindness and prayers you’ve shown have meant everything to us," owner Michael Lair said on Facebook.

"While this chapter is closing, we find peace in knowing it’s ending with the same heart and community that made Washbangers so special in the first place."

As of Monday morning, owners say they have begun the process of refunding all donations, and are asking those who donated to allow seven to 10 days for the refunds to process through GoFundMe.

The rest of the statement on Facebook reads as follows:

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. My family and I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and the incredible love from the community. Although we would love to bring back this College Station icon, the math just doesn't work. Please know that nothing can take away the decades of memories and relationships that we have built in that place. We love this community so much and although we have come to the end of the Washbangers chapter, we know there is much more in store both for our family and for this thriving community. Again, thank you - this has meant more to us than you could possibly know." - Michael Lair, Owner

"For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

‭‭Jeremiah‬ ‭29‬:‭11‬ ‭NIV‬"‬