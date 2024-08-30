Game Day Guide: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame

SHUTTLES

You can avoid the hassle of finding a place to park around Kyle Field by utilizing a free game-day shuttle provided by the City of Bryan. The buses are air-conditioned and run on a continuous loop. Routes start 3 hours before the game between Roy Kelly Parking Garage and the Memorial Student Center. Shuttles continue until 1 hour after the game.

Texas A&M also provides on-campus shuttle routes. Shuttles run continuous rounds as needed 3 hours before kick-off until 1 hour after the game. The Reed/Olsen Shuttle serves 12th Man Lots E, H, J, O, and P (West Campus Garage).

PARKING

Bryan and Brazos County offer free parking in lots marked with maroon “Free Game Day Parking” signs. Downtown Bryan also has more than 1,200 free parking spaces. $5 parking is available in the Roy Kelly Parking Garage.

Texas A&M also has options for parking. You can click here to read more.

ACTIVITIES

Visit College Station hosts the first Hometown Tailgate of the season. Head to the College Station Visitor Center near City Hall at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Enjoy food trucks, music, and games.

At the north end of Kyle Field you can find the Aggie Fan Zone. The Zone Plaza features food and beverage vendors, games for kids, along with live radio and TV shows. The Aggie Fan Zone is available 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 pm.

GAME

No. 20 Texas A&M's 2024 season opener vs. No. 7 Notre Dame is this Saturday, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. Central. Watch it here on ABC.